TDs urged 'take off suits and put on Donegal jersey'

The ongoing mica crisis affecting thousands of homeowners across Inishowen and wider Donegal has been described as the “biggest disaster in housing” in the history of the State.

Speaking, at Monday's Donegal County Council meeting, on the need for vacant properties to be brought back into use and offered to householders affected by mica, until their homes were remediated or rebuilt, Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Independent) said there had never been a bigger demand for housing in County Donegal.

He said: “We have never had so many vacant properties in our towns and villages throughout the county and we have never had a bigger demand for housing. That is before the Mica crisis actually kicks in.

“We are going to have, over the term of the next five, maybe to 10 years, people having to leave their houses, through no fault of their own. This was inflicted on them. So, I think, Donegal County Council should ensure that we get a scheme going.

“I have listened very, very carefully to all of the councillors today (Monday) and every councillor on Donegal County Council feels sympathy towards people with mica and we will do whatever we can.

“I have spoke to Independent TDs and they are not fully aware of the mica issue because it is the old adage, if it doesn't really affect me, it's not really a problem. And what I am telling them is, the (Defective Concrete Blocks) scheme that we have at the moment for redress is not fit for purpose and I put that back down to the people in Dublin, who wrote up the scheme.”

Cllr Crossan added that Donegal County Council had come in for an “awful lot of flack” and he did not understand why.

He added: “Donegal County Council was handed down criteria for what was to be done with the Redress Scheme, which was given to it.

“In my opinion, the wrong information was given in Dublin because there was no mention of demolishing houses, and people having to move out. It was to fix blocks. That is totally wrong information.

“The people in Dublin that came up with the Redress Scheme were not given the proper criteria. This is what my motion addresses.

“We have hundreds and thousands of houses lying vacant in our towns and villages and people for whatever reason, elderly people who have passed away, or people who do not have not got the money to do them up, I think we should, running in tandem with the Mica Scheme, a scheme to get these vacant houses done up because we are going to need these houses as fast as possible.

“Mica is the biggest disaster in housing in the history of the Irish Republic. We can sit here and talk till the cows come home but the Redress Scheme that is in place now is not fit for purpose.

“There needs to be proper information. And I am laying it four square in front of our five Donegal TDs to go to Dublin. Minister McConalogue and Joe McHugh are propping up the coalition government, I have asked them, at the risk of a general election, if they are serious about the redress in Donegal, vote against the government.

“I have asked the other three TDs to give commitment that, should they be in power after the next election, they will do the same thing that everyone is asking now.

“I called on local radio last week for them to take off the suits and put on the Donegal jersey and go into the relevant ministers in Dublin and ask for redress because the Redress Scheme at this particular time is not fit for purpose.”

He insisted grants to do up vacant houses would rejuvenate out towns and villages and give people something they could call a home till their other home is rebuilt.

Cllr Crossan's motion was seconded by Cllr Kevin Bradley (Independent) and passed unanimously.