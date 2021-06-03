Donegal Co Council announce road closure

Donegal County Council has announced that the Ballydevitt – Letterbarra Road LP1845-2 at Altadoo will be closed to traffic today Thursday, June 3 and tomorrow, Friday, June 4 to facilitate road resurfacing works.

The road closure will be in place between 8am and 6pm.

Traffic will be diverted to the Glencoagh - Letterbarra road (LP1815-3) and along the N56 to Donegal Town.