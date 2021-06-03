Donegal Co Council announce road closure

Working taking place on the Ballydevitt - Letterbarra Road

Donegal Co Council announce road closure

Road works mean the Ballydevitt - Letterbarra Road is closed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal County Council has announced that the Ballydevitt – Letterbarra Road LP1845-2 at Altadoo will be closed to traffic today Thursday, June 3 and tomorrow, Friday, June 4 to facilitate road resurfacing works.

The road closure will be in place between 8am and 6pm.

Traffic will be diverted to the Glencoagh - Letterbarra road (LP1815-3) and along the N56 to Donegal Town.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie