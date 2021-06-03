'Reinstate original footpath' - Residents' Association

A Donegal residents' association has expressed concern regarding the construction of what it described as an “unauthorised” footpath in its area.

The Maginn Residents' Association, in the Inishowen seaside town of Buncrana has contacted Donegal County Council about the footpath, which runs parallel to the side elevation of McCallion's Public House on Maginn Avenue in Buncrana.

Donegal Live understands the Residents' Association is querying why the original footpath, which is just above the seaside town's under-construction Primary Care Centre, has not been returned to its original height and design.

The new footpath does not have planning permission and the Maginn Residents' Association claims it was altered at the same time as the construction of the Primary Care Centre.

A spokesperson for the group said the contentious footpath had been increased in height directly opposite a set of double doors into the premises and a set of railings is now being proposed for it.

They added: “As this is the main footpath used by pedestrians in Maginn Avenue, we are baffled as to how this would work.

“The path is less than 1.9m at its widest (on area only). It mostly ranges from 1.8m to 1.85m in different parts.

“A railing along this part of the path would confine the space for people to pass each other comfortably, however if you are a mum pushing a pram with children walking beside you, going up Maginn and you meet a similar family coming down Maginn Avenue.

“Who waits to allow the other to pass or does one family decide, we will go out on the road for the length of the railings and then go back on the path?

“Or what about the three Disabled people with motorised wheelchairs who use Maginn Avenue on a daily basis? Never mind social distancing regulations.”

The Residents' Association was also irked by a notice put up closing the footpath, when the changes were reported to Donegal County Council.

“This shows, in its current state, the footpath is unsafe for public use,” said the Residents' Association spokesperson. “We do not understand why it was changed, never mind railings being added.

“Why can it not be returned to what it was originally before it was changed?”

Speaking to Donegal Live, Eamonn Mahon, Executive Engineer with Donegal County Council said: “At the time of print, the Local Roads' Section of the Council had engaged with the contractor and was waiting on design proposals to complete or rectify the footpath.”