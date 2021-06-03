Dispose of your bulky goods in Donegal at a significantly reduced cost during half price event

Donegal County Council in association with Bryson Recycling is running a Half Price Bulky Goods Two Week Promotion at the Council's recycling centres.

Bulky Goods such as mattresses, sofas, three-piece suites, carpets etc will be all half price during this period.

The Council remind the public that:

- All recycling centres are practicing social distancing.

- There will be a maximum of six cars allowed in site at any one time to maintain social distancing.

- Peak times are between 11am and 2pm, and to expect queues.

- We ask that people bring assistance with them to unload bulky items.

- The campaign will run only during centre opening times for the two-week period.

Goods can be dropped off at the following times:

June 8 to 19: Letterkenny / Laghey/ Dungloe Recycling Centres

June 21 to July 3: Carndonagh / Milford / Stranorlar Recycling Centres

Further details can be found on Donegal County Council’s social media platforms and on www.donegalcoco.ie

This initiative is funded by the Government of Ireland through the Anti-Dumping Initiative 2021.