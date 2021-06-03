Dispose of your bulky goods in Donegal at a significantly reduced cost during half price event

Mattresses, suites and other bulky goods can be disposed of during half price event across Donegal
Donegal County Council in association with Bryson Recycling is running a Half Price Bulky Goods Two Week Promotion at the Council's recycling centres.
Bulky Goods such as mattresses, sofas, three-piece suites, carpets etc will be all half price during this period.
The Council remind the public that:
- All recycling centres are practicing social distancing.
- There will be a maximum of six cars allowed in site at any one time to maintain social distancing.
- Peak times are between 11am and 2pm, and to expect queues.
- We ask that people bring assistance with them to unload bulky items.
- The campaign will run only during centre opening times for the two-week period.
Goods can be dropped off at the following times:
June 8 to 19: Letterkenny / Laghey/ Dungloe Recycling Centres
June 21 to July 3: Carndonagh / Milford / Stranorlar Recycling Centres
Further details can be found on Donegal County Council’s social media platforms and on www.donegalcoco.ie
This initiative is funded by the Government of Ireland through the Anti-Dumping Initiative 2021.
