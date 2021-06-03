Book of evidence served on Donegal man charged with stealing more than €18,000

A 40-year-old man charged with stealing more than €18,000 has been sent forward for trial.

Garda Joanne Doherty gave evidence at Donegal District Court on Wednesday of serving Christopher Lowther of 9 Forge Road, Mountcharles with the book of evidence.

He is charged with stealing funds to the value of €18,680 from an individual. The offence is alleged to have taken place at various places in County Donegal on dates between January 1, 2018 and February 10, 2020.

Inspector David Durkin told the court that the DPP consented to the accused being sent forward for trial to Donegal Circuit Court sitting on December 7.

Judge Kevin Kilrane granted bail of €300 not cash on condition that the defendant did not interfere with any witness.

Legal aid was granted in respect of solicitor Francis Gillespie and one barrister.