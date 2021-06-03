Donegal is to receive €1m for local and regional roads

Donegal is to receive funding of more than €1m for local and regional roads.

Full details of all the roads involved can be found here.

The Donegal allocation is part of a €17.3m package announced today to help Ireland's road network become more climate resilient.

Welcoming the allocation, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "This was one of the highest allocations in the country. Continued investment in our roads is essential for connectivity, for business and for tourism and it is great much welcomed news."

The Programme will aid 26 local authorities to implement 432 road improvement projects across the country, while building on the support provided under the 2020 July Stimulus Plan.

The types of projects approved for funding include schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads, bridge strengthening and repairs, embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage, altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency, road edge protection measures and the replacement/repair of seawalls or retaining walls which support regional and local roads.

Commenting on today’s announcement Minister Eamon Ryan said: "This funding will support local authorities across the country deal with the challenges of climate change and severe weather events. The upkeep of our road network is crucial in ensuring that our public transport, cyclists, walkers, car users can travel safely around the country.”

Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton said: "Well maintained roads, mean safer roads. Severe weather events can present major challenges to our road users and severely damage our road infrastructure. The grants being provided today will help local authorities make our roads more resilient against severe weather which in turn will go a long way in ensuring that our local and regional roads are safer for all.”