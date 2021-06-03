A cooler than average spring for Donegal - Met Éireann

Temperatures in Donegal were lower than average this spring, Met Éirean has said in its review of the weather of the last three months.

Spring was relatively dry, sunny and cool with below-average rainfall in most places.

The weather stations at Finner and Malin Head recorded temperatures 0.4 degrees celsius below average during March, April and May.

The weather station at Finner recorded 89% of the average rainfall while Malin Head was one of the few stations to record more rain than average with 105%.

Donegal was one of the windiest parts of the country. Seasonal mean wind speeds were 24.4 km/h at Malin Head.

The weather station also recorded the highest number of days with gales, nine.

The season's highest ten-minute mean wind speed in the country was 46 knots (85 km/h) which was recorded at Malin Head on Thursday, May 20.

In its review of the month, the forecaster said the Jetstream stayed to the north of Ireland through most of March, keeping the low-pressure systems to the north also. High-pressure to the south and east dominated for much of the month. The first half of March was cool, but the second half was mild. There was below-average rainfall in most places, especially the south and east.

April

April was a very dry month with high pressure dominating. A shift in the position of the high-pressure systems, which often set up to the west or northwest of Ireland, brought cool polar air masses over the country on several occasions throughout the month. This led to below-average temperatures everywhere, but also above average sunshine.



May

The cool theme continued for most of May with the Jetstream displaced to the south. Persistent and slow-moving troughs of low-pressure dominated the weather through May, leading to above-average rainfall. Heavy showers with hail and thunder were a feature on numerous occasions. It warmed up at the end of May with high-pressure building from the south.