Fire service tackling large fire in Letterkenny

Fire services at scene of blaze
Emergency services are at the scene of a large fire in Letterkenny. The fire broke out just after 3pm on the Port Road.
The fire service is tackling the fire which is understood to be at a recycling facility.
Gardaí are also in attendance at the scene. Plumes of smoke have been visible over the town.
More News
Spring was relatively dry, sunny and cool with below-average rainfall in most places, according to Met Éireann
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.