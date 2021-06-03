Country music stars rally behind young Donegal man injured in US accident

A fundraising campaign to help 20-year-old Gary Reynolds has already raised over €105,000

Country music stars are among those who have sent messages of support to a young Donegal man who was seriously injured in an accident in the US.

Twenty-year-old Gary Reynolds suffered head injuries when he fell out of a pick-up truck in Boston last month.

The Killybegs man suffered severe brain trauma and was airlifted to hospital.

He is being treated in intensive care and it is expected he will need months of treatment in the US.

A fundraising campaign to help with costs not covered by insurance has already raised over €105,000.

A country music fan, the young man has received support from Nathan Carter and Gerry Guthrie who have posted messages of support on social media.

“I’m really sorry to hear about your accident,” Nathan Carter said.

”Thinking of you and hoping you are going to get better soon and hopefully we will see you at a gig sometime up ahead.”

