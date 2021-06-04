Donegal TD highlights GP ability to issue emergency medical cards



Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, has urged Government to make sure GPs are aware of their ability to issue emergency medical cards, because of the impact the recent cyberattack has had on the medical card process.

“My constituency office in Donegal is inundated with calls from anxious people who have to apply for or renew medical cards.

"With systems down due to the cyberattack it is very frustrating and worrying both for the person applying and my staff who are dealing with applications on their behalf.”

Deputy Pringle raised the issue with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in the Dáil last Thursday.

“I’m sure you are aware that there is a facility available through GPs surgeries to issue medical cards in emergency circumstances. But an awful lot of GPs are not aware of that, and my office actually has to tell them that they can do it.

“So I would ask that you and the government would ensure that GPs are reminded of this service, and also ensure the pharmacies are notified as well so as people can get medication without having to worry too much about it,” he said.

The Tánaiste said he will mention the issue to the Minister for Health. He added that it is possible for GPs to issue emergency medical cards and said they may be able to send a circular to GPs to remind them of that process and let them know it can be done in extreme circumstances such as this.