Gardaí attend incident in a Donegal town centre described by witnesses as 'frightening'

Gardaí engaged with the man
Witnesses to an incident in Donegal Town described a man becoming aggressive and threatening to 'cut' people.
The incident took place on the Diamond area of the Town on Thursday afternoon while many families were out and about enjoying the sunshine.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that officers responded to reports of a disturbance in Donegal Town on June 3 at approximately 3.30pm.
"Gardaí did engage with a man near the location," the spokesperson said.
"No arrests were made and no injuries have been reported."
