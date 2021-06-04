WANTED: Donegal women's experience of the pandemic matters

Donegal Women’s Network conducted a Covid-19 impact survey with 832 women living across Donegal taking part a year ago.

These survey results provided a snapshot into the lived experiences of women during the March-June 2020 restriction period.

The data gathered identified a series of issues impacting women across the county. The data further highlighted that the pandemic had created additional stresses for women in the county and added pressure to existing gender inequalities and gender stereotypes.

The full 2020 report findings here can be read here: https://donegalwomensnetwork.org/the-impact-of-covid-19-on-womens-lives-in-donegal/

A year on Donegal Women’s Network wants to hear from women living in Donegal again.

"We have developed a follow up survey and we are asking women to share with us their experiences of life through the pandemic over the last year, said Danielle Bonner, development worker with the NCCWN-Donegal Women's Network.

She added: "Collecting this information from you will help inform our future work and allow us to document and bring a local gender lens to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on women’s lives and feed into local post-pandemic strategies to support women."

The information gathered in this survey will be stored anonymously (unless you have agreed to be contacted for a follow-up with a member of staff) and securely.

It will not be possible to identify you in any of the publications that may result from this survey.

Take part in this survey: https://forms.gle/76jxamt9XprUrz3z8) or donegalwomensnetwork.org/covid19/

All fully completed surveys (approx.15 mins to complete) will be entered into a draw with the chance to win one of a number of prizes that have been kindly sponsored, these include; a €200 Luxury Items Hamper from Cara Pharmacy, Tea for Two at Harvey's Point Hotel and a lunch and dessert for two at Simple Simon’s in Donegal Town.

If you require a printed copy please email the Donegal Women’s Network at donegalwomensnetwork@gmail.com or text your details to Ms Bonner at (087) 7981330 and they will send you one out along with a stamped addressed envelope for return.

If anyone would like to complete the survey over, please text Ms Bonner at (087) 7981330 and we can arrange a time to do this.



Donegal Women’s Network is part of the umbrella organisation, the National Collective of Community-Based Women’s Networks (NCCWN).

They support women who experience disadvantage and marginalisation as a result of barriers and lack of opportunities.

The information collected on this form will be held by NCCWN in manual and in electronic format.

The information will be processed in accordance with the Data Protection Act, 1988, the Data Protection (Amendment) Act, 2003, and the Data Protection Act 2018 and your details will not be made public.