€64k approved for eight special capital initiatives in the Donegal Gaeltacht

A capital fund worth €64,000 has been approved for eight initiatives under the Community and Language Supports Programme.

They are: Coiste Forbartha Dún Lúiche (€4,881); Gaoth Dobhair GAA (€9,010); Coiste Tuismitheoirí Scoil Chonaill (€6,520); Ionad Pobail Theilinn (€1,782; Coiste Tuismitheoirí Scoil Chonaill (€1,093); Gaoth Dobhair Aontaithe (€1,520); Ruagairí an Chéidigh (€33,698) and Coiste Tuismitheoirí Pobalscoil

Ghaoth Dobhair (€5,500).

A Rosses’ Language Plan has also been approved and Dungloe is now recognised as a Gaeltacht Service Town

These two major announcements came courtesy of Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers TD when he visited the Donegal Gaeltacht yesterday.

The language planning fund worth €3.4m in total for Údarás na Gaeltachta and Foras na Gaeilge will maintain the operation of the language planning process in the current year.

This fund will be used to provide annual funding to Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas, Gaeltacht Service Towns and Irish Language Networks working to prepare or implement language plans under the process.

“I am delighted to approve a significant fund again this year for Údarás na Gaeltachta and Foras na Gaeilge to advance the implementation of the language planning process in the current year.

"Since the implementation of the process began seven years ago, significant progress has been made towards the implementation of all 26 Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas from the bottom up with the continued assistance of the department, the Údarás and Foras na Gaeilge as applicable.

"With the recognition of Dungloe as a Gaeltacht Service Town, another step forward has been made for the welfare of the Irish language in the town and surrounding area.

"With the continued assistance of my department, the opportunities being provided to Gaeltacht communities and the Irish-speaking community are constantly being strengthened to shape what they want from the Irish language within their own communities.” said the minister.

Minister Chambers, front right with Shaoth CLS Dobhair members from left, Piaras Mac Choil, Michael Breslin, Cait Ni Chruadhlaoich, Jack Chambers, TD and Brendan O'Baoill

He pointed out that at the heart of the language planning process in the broadest sense is the basic principle of bottom-up and top-down

"As a result of the Government's ongoing commitment and the ongoing commitment of the Gaeltacht community to implement the process, the department, other relevant state bodies and Irish language and Gaeltacht organisations are able to work more closely together than ever for the benefit of the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht. That is a great thing."

Minister Chambers congratulated the lead organisations of the Rosses Language Planning Area and Dungloe Gaeltacht Service Town - Coiste Pleanála Teanga na Rosann agus Forbairt na Rosann CTR - for what has been done to date.

"These language plans will certainly support each other in their implementation. I also congratulate Údarás na Gaeltachta who are supporting the implementation of these language plans with the funding of the department and all those who are participating in the language planning process in the area.

"The significant language planning funding announced indicates that the Government is committed to the language planning process and that ongoing support will be provided for the implementation of these plans and for the process as a whole. This funding and the announced capital fund will ensure that the good work being done for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht here in Donegal will continue,” he said.