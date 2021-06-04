Could it be a sizzling summer in Donegal?

Donegal could be sizzling in the sun this summer.

Bookies have just slashed odds on Ireland enjoying the hottest summer on record - as temperatures are set to hit 20C over next week.

Ladbrokes have already cut the odds from 5/2 to just 2/1 on this month going down as the hottest on record.

However, Met Éireann has pointed out that it is somewhat unclear just how the weather will pan out over the coming days.

An Atlantic weather is coming the Azores high pressure area to the south tries to build, meaning western areas are most likely to see any cloud or rain with eastern areas expecting drier and brighter weather.

Saturday will see scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle clear through the morning before dry and sunny conditions extend from the west, in highest temperatures of 15C to 20C, to be mildest in the east.

Sunday will be dry bar isolated showers as the mercury hits between 15C and 19C, while on Monday cloud will push in from the Atlantic to bring scattered showers but it'll stay fairly dry in the east in top temperatures of 16C to 20C.

The good news is that temperatures are expected to increase through the week, reaching high teens or low twenties.