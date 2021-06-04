€1,096,750 allocated to Donegal Council Council for regional and local roads

Climate adaptation investment programme  good news  says Rodgers

Labour Party spokesperson in the Glenties Electoral Area, Seamus Rodgers

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Labour Party spokesperson in the Glenties Electoral Area, Seamus Rodgers, has welcomed today’s announcement by Minister Eamon Ryan TD and Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton TD of a €17.3m climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads, with €1,096,750 being allocated to Donegal Council Council.

"I am particularly pleased with the allocation of €98,750 for the part of the N56 at Annagry between Caisleain Óir and McDevitt’s Garage.

"The council hope to alleviate the consent treat of road closures due to flood water at spring tides by replacing existing stone culvert severely damaged as a result of tidal surges, raising the level of the road with bound material to reduce the frequency of road closures, and improving the existing road gully system to account for tidal outlet."

He added these grants supplement local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects and do not represent the total roads investment for this year.

