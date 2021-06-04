Long delays at Letterkenny University Hospital's Emergency Department

Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy today  

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy this week with high numbers of people attending, hospital management has confirmed.

The impact of the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems means that patients attending the Emergency Department are facing extremely long delays as essential services like blood tests and diagnostic services are taking much longer than usual, a spokesperson for the Saolta University Health Care Group explained.

"Patients needing urgent care will be prioritised.

"We ask people to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

"We apologise for the long waiting times that patients are currently facing," the spokesperson added.

