Long delays at Letterkenny University Hospital's Emergency Department

Letterkenny University Hospital
The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy this week with high numbers of people attending, hospital management has confirmed.
The impact of the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems means that patients attending the Emergency Department are facing extremely long delays as essential services like blood tests and diagnostic services are taking much longer than usual, a spokesperson for the Saolta University Health Care Group explained.
"Patients needing urgent care will be prioritised.
"We ask people to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.
"We apologise for the long waiting times that patients are currently facing," the spokesperson added.
More News
An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission after an appeal was made against the decision to grant planning for the development at Bluestack Drive, Drumrooske West
Udaras na Gaeltachta CEO Mícheál Ó hÉanaígh, Minister Jack Chambers, T.D and Údarás na Gaeltachta Chairperson, Anna Ní Ghallachair at the launch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.