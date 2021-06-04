Planning permission for 35 houses overturned on appeal

Planning permission has been refused for 35 new dwellings in Donegal Town after Donegal County Council had given the go-ahead for the development.

An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission after an appeal was made against the decision to grant planning for the development at Bluestack Drive, Drumrooske West.

The application by Shaun Doherty consisted of 12 apartments and 23 houses made up of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

Planning permission was refused due to concerns about the amount of private open space for the apartments and the impact of the development on nearby conservation sites.

There have been ongoing concerns about the shortage of houses in the Donegal Town area in recent times. A recent allocation process for 24 county council homes in the area received more than 200 applications.

The development was reduced from 36 to 35 units during the application process. Donegal County Council granted permission with 17 conditions in July 2020.

One appeal was lodged against the development by local residents who raised concerns about the impact of the proximity and density of the development on their property, the increase in social housing in the area which already has a large number of such properties, the impact of more traffic and a lack of capacity in local primary schools.

An Bord Pleanála’s inspector found the proposed development provided inadequate private open space for the apartment units which would conflict with the recommended national standards. The inspector also said the development could have significant effects on Donegal Bay special protection area and special area of conservation and the Lough Eske and Ardnamona Wood special area of conservation due to the potential impact of the proposed stormwater drainage arrangements.





