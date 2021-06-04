Country music star Nathan Carter apologises for house party

Country music star Nathan Carter has apologised after police broke up a birthday party at his Fermanagh home which was being held in breach of Covid-19 rules last weekend.
Officers said at least 50 people were present when they arrived at the singer’s home in Lisbellaw in Northern Ireland last Friday night.
Police issued a £1,000 (€1,160) fine to the organiser of the event and 14 fines of £200 to attendees. A Covid-19 prohibition notice was also issued. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said further enforcement action was expected.
Nathan Carter issued the following statement: “My family visiting from Liverpool had organised a barbecue for my birthday.
“They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid-19 restrictions in the North, however, it transpires that it was not.
“The organiser has already paid the fine that was issued.
“Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise.”
More News
An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission after an appeal was made against the decision to grant planning for the development at Bluestack Drive, Drumrooske West
Udaras na Gaeltachta CEO Mícheál Ó hÉanaígh, Minister Jack Chambers, T.D and Údarás na Gaeltachta Chairperson, Anna Ní Ghallachair at the launch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.