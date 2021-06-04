Sent forward for trial for producing knife and assault causing harm in Donegal

A 34-year-old man has been sent forward for trial to the next sitting of the circuit criminal court in Donegal Town.

Michael Callaghan of 436 Drumrooske Estate, Donegal Town is charged with assaulting James Wilson and causing him harm. He is further charged with producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, namely a knife.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on December 30, 2020 at 436 Drumrooske Estate, Donegal Town.

Garda Joanne Doherty gave evidence at Wednesday’s sitting of Donegal District Court of serving the defendant with the book of evidence.

Inspector David Durkin told the court that the DPP consented to the accused being sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Donegal Circuit Court starting December 7.

The inspector said that there was no objection to bail. However, he asked that bail would be granted on condition that Callaghan remained sober, did not commit any offences and did not interfere with the victim.

Judge Kevin Kilrane agreed to the conditions.

The defendant is also facing charges that will be dealt with in the district court. They are: obstructing Garda Brendan Waters in the course of his duty at 436 Drumrooske Estate on December 12 last; and intoxication to the extent of being a danger to himself or others at Drumrooske Estate on March 3.

Solicitor Gerry McGovern asked that those charges be dealt with after the conclusion of the circuit court matters.

Judge Kilrane adjourned the district court charges to January 5 on previously agreed bail conditions: that the defendant continued to reside at 436 Drumrooske Estate, that he remained sober, observed a curfew from 12 midnight to 8am, that he kept his mobile phone on and that he answered it all times.