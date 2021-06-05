Entries continuing to come in for North West 10k

Entries are continuing to come in for the first ever Virtual Charity North West 10k. Runners and walkers can enter at https://www.njuko.net/ nw10k2021. Or if you just want to make a donation log onto the same link.

The two charities who will benefit this year are the No Barriers Foundation and the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group.

North West 10k chairperson, Neil Martin, is asking all those who have supported the charity event over the past 23 years is enter again. And he wants to see lots more men, women and families becoming part of the run and walk for the first time in aid of two very worthy charities.

Ellie May Temple (Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group) with North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin

“Some people already entered have done the 10k in the last couple of days and this morning. We will be taking entries over the weekend and Bank Holiday Monday will be the finale.

"There are two very worthy charities who are doing great work in the community. The 10k committee just wants to ensure that as much money as possible is raised for the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation."

It is an historic event for the North West 10k committee as for the first time the event will be held virtually due to the pandemic. And once this year’s event is over the committee will commence preparations for a special celebration to mark 25 years of the North West 10k.

“For us there is a bit of history in the making as it’s the first time the North West 10k will be held virtually due to the pandemic. But, this is also a very big opportunity for people who have supported us over the years and those entering for the first time to be part of that history this Monday, June 7.

"It will be 24th North West 10k and next year we will be celebrating our 25th anniversary so runners and walkers who take part in both will be part of two very special 10ks, ” said Mr Martin.

Entries are now being taken online at https://www.njuko.net/ nw10k2021. For further information go to www.northwest10k.com





