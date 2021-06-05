Free Relay For Life 2021 concert is on tonight

As part of the Relay For Life 2021's weekend activities, Relay’s patron Daniel O’Donnell kindly agreed to host a free concert tonight, Saturday incorporating into it the highly popular Luminaria ceremony.

This ceremony would ordinarily take place around the track at the LYIT where thousands of candles would light up the dark, representing loved ones lost to cancer as well as messages of hope and celebration for those surviving and or living with this dreaded disease.

This year the committee are delighted that the ceremony will take place during the concert.

Between 8pm and 10pm tonight Daniel will be joined by his sister, Margo, Mick Flavin, Marc Roberts, Nathan Carter, Philomena Begley, David James, Declan Nerney and Seamus McGee with Jacqui Sharkey

The concert is free to view but Daniel hopes people watching will donate on the night on:

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RelayForLife-Donegal

supporting the Irish Cancer Society.

Last year alone in Donegal, the society spent over €250K on services such as night nursing, volunteer driving service, Daffodil Centre and The Nurse Line 1800 200 700.

The concert can be viewed on several platforms across Facebook and YouTube. Check Relay for Life Donegal FB page for full details.

Highland Radio, will also be airing Saturday night’s concert.

This fantastic entertainment coupled with Donal Kavanagh narrating the Luminaria ceremony will make Saturday night, a night not to be missed.

As the first ever Relay For Life Donegal was being planned in 2012, Daniel and his good friend Marc Roberts co-wrote a song called, I’ll see this journey through which Daniel subsequently recorded and donated proceeds to Relay for Life Donegal.

This song is well and truly established as the theme song for Relay and the committee are both proud and excited to announce that for the first time ever, the song will be performed on Saturday night jointly by Daniel and Marc.

Joining them for this special performance will be the inspirational Relay for Life Donegal Survivors Choir.

Everyone is encouraged to join in and make this a very special Saturday night.