Free Relay For Life 2021 concert is on tonight

Host of stars in action between 8pm and 10pm

Free Relay For Life 2021 concert is on tonight

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As part of the Relay For Life 2021's weekend activities, Relay’s patron Daniel O’Donnell kindly agreed to host a free concert tonight, Saturday incorporating into it the highly popular Luminaria ceremony.

This ceremony would ordinarily take place around the track at the LYIT where thousands of candles would light up the dark, representing loved ones lost to cancer as well as messages of hope and celebration for those surviving and or living with this dreaded disease.

This year the committee are delighted that the ceremony will take place during the concert.

Between 8pm and 10pm tonight Daniel will be joined by his sister, Margo, Mick Flavin, Marc Roberts, Nathan Carter, Philomena Begley, David James, Declan Nerney and Seamus McGee with Jacqui Sharkey

The concert is free to view but Daniel hopes people watching will donate on the night on:
https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RelayForLife-Donegal
supporting the Irish Cancer Society.

Last year alone in Donegal, the society spent over €250K on services such as night nursing, volunteer driving service, Daffodil Centre and The Nurse Line 1800 200 700.

The concert can be viewed on several platforms across Facebook and YouTube. Check Relay for Life Donegal FB page for full details.

Highland Radio, will also be airing Saturday night’s concert.

This fantastic entertainment coupled with Donal Kavanagh narrating the Luminaria ceremony will make Saturday night, a night not to be missed.

As the first ever Relay For Life Donegal was being planned in 2012, Daniel and his good friend Marc Roberts co-wrote a song called, I’ll see this journey through which Daniel subsequently recorded and donated proceeds to Relay for Life Donegal.

This song is well and truly established as the theme song for Relay and the committee are both proud and excited to announce that for the first time ever, the song will be performed on Saturday night jointly by Daniel and Marc.

Joining them for this special performance will be the inspirational Relay for Life Donegal Survivors Choir.

Everyone is encouraged to join in and make this a very special Saturday night.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie