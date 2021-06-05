Lorry veers off road between Donegal Town and Ballybofey

Gardaí and recovery vehicles at scene

Gardaí are currently directing traffic at the scene of the crash

Gardaí and vehicle recovery services are currently at the scene of an incident around Lough Mourne this evening.

Motorists have reported that a lorry left the road while travelling towards Ballybofey  and crashed into a ditch.

It is unclear at the moment if there were any injuries but it is understood that no other vehicle was involved.

Drivers travelling in either direction can expected delays as attempts are made to pull the lorry out.

