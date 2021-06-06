Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, June 6



The following deaths have taken place:

Ann Martin, (née Gallagher) Ardatole ,Barnesmore, Donegal Town

Gerard McGrath, Carntressey, Pettigo, Co. Donegal

Jimmy Gallagher, Garvan Hill, Cloghan

Kevin McCarron, 382 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

Patrick Whoriskey, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork

Mary McGoldrick, Main Street, Ballintra

Patrick (Patsy) Doherty, Annaslea (The Maraghs), Burnfoot

Joe Boyle Gerard, 57 Hill House, Loughanure

Joseph Monaghan, Townparks, Convoy

Paddy McCole Loughfad, Portnoo

Tony McBride, Derryhassen, Downings

The death has occurred of Ann Martin, (née Gallagher) Ardatole ,Barnesmore, Donegal Town.

Deeply regretted by her husband Charlie, daughters Carol, Linda, Terri, and Yvonne, sons Charlie and Paul, sisters Mary, Una and Bernadette, brothers Michael, Patsy, Conal and Danny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and extended family.

May she rest in peace.

Remains reposing at her residence from 8pm this evening.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to St Agatha’s Church, Clar, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Covid-19 and HSE guidelines, the family home and Funeral Mass is private to family, with a maximum of 50 people permitted at the funeral. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member

Anns funeral mass can be viewed live on Mcnmedia.tv/camera/ st-agathas-clar-donegal.

Gerard McGrath, Carntressey, Pettigo, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Gerard McGrath, Carntressey, Pettigo, County Donegal.

Peacefully, at Galway University Hospital. Funeral cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo via Laghey for Requiem Mass at 11.00am Monday. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to current government guidelines for Covid 19.



Jimmy Gallagher, Garvan Hill, Cloghan

The death has taken place in The Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Jimmy Gallagher, Garvan Hill, Cloghan. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains will arrive at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, tomorrow, Sunday, for 6pm, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE regulations the Mass and burial is restricted to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www..mcmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Ann Martin, (née Gallagher), Ardatole, Barnesmore, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Ann Martin (née Gallagher), Ardatole, Barnesmore, Donegal Town.

Deeply regretted by her husband, Charlie, daughters, Carol, Linda, Terri, and Yvonne, sons, Charlie and Paul, sisters Mary, Una and Bernadette, brothers, Michael, Patsy, Conal and Danny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and extended family.

Remains reposing at her residence from 8pm this evening. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to St Agatha’s Church, Clar, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Covid-19 and HSE guidelines, the family home and Funeral Mass is private to family, with a maximum of 50 people permitted at the funeral. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Kevin McCarron, 382 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Kevin McCarron, 382 Ard Baithin, St Johnston. Lovingly missed by his brothers Christy and wife Mary, Colm (Scotland) all his nieces, nephews and his extended family and friends.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 7pm this evening Saturday.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral leaving Ard Baithin, St Johnston on Monday morning June 7, going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Whoriskey, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has taken place in the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy of Patrick Whoriskey, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Survived by his niece and nephews and a circle of family and friends.

His remains will be going to Christ the King Church for 6pm this evening Saturday, June 5. Funeral Mass tomorrow Sunday, June 6 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on: http://wwwmcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Due to the Goverment and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the funeral will be private.

Mary McGoldrick, (née Meehan), Main Street, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Mary McGoldrick (née Meehan), Main Street, Ballintra.



Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother to Caroline.

Reposing at St Bridget's Community Centre, Ballintra today, Saturday, June 5 until 9pm for family and friends, bearing in mind current Government guidelines on Covid-19.

Removal Sunday, June 6, arriving at St Bridget's Church for funeral Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on (087) 973 4000.

Patrick (Patsy) Doherty, Annaslea (The Maraghs), Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Patrick (Patsy) Doherty, Annaslea (The Maraghs), Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Sadie, Nuala, Patricia, Mary, Ursula, Bridgeen and Michael.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, his wider family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place Monday, June 7 at 11am in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Joe Boyle Gerard, 57 Hill House, Loughanure

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Joe Boyle Gerard, 57 Hill House, Loughanure.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget; his daughters Cecilia, Norah-Anne, Geraldine and Bridget; sons Joseph, Patrick, John, Maurice and Gerard; brothers Dan, Denis and Gerard; his sister Norah; grandchildren Stephanie, Chloe, Aria, Darcy, Dillon, Aelish, Nolan, Aaliyah, Stephen, Patrick, Jack, Michael, Hugh-Carter; great-grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place Monday, June 7 at 12pm in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.



Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.



Rosary can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook page Saturday and Sunday evening at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Annagry parish webcam.



Joseph Monaghan, Townparks, Convoy

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Monaghan, Townparks, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Saturday, June 5 from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy on Sunday afternoon, June 6 at 2pm with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Old Cemetery, Convoy.

House strictly private please.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Paddy McCole, Loughfad, Portnoo

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Paddy McCole, Loughfad, Portnoo.

His remains will repose at his residence.

Removal from there on Sunday afternoon going to St Connell's Church, Kilclooney for Funeral Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and Interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street Glenties.

Tony McBride, Derryhassen, Downings

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Tony McBride, Derryhassen, Downings.

His remains will arrive at the Church of Saint John the Baptist, Carrigart at 7pm on Saturday, June 5.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

