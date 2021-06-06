Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, June 6



The death has occurred of Ronald (Ron) Sennett Late of the Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Reposing at Gilmartin’s Funeral Home, Kinlough, on Wednesday 9th June from 9am with removal at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for Funeral Service at 11am. The funeral cortège will travel passed his late residence on Knather Road, before proceeding for a service of interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. The Funeral Service can be viewed live on Wednesday at churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Murphy, Edenmore House, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Tuesday (June 8th) at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11 am, Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government Restrictions the House, and Funeral will be Strictly private to the Family only Please,with a maximum of fifty people permitted

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill/

The death has occurred of Sadie Mc Keever, Lough Head, Killybegs, Co Donegal.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Dan, sons Ronan and Fr. Michael, daughter in law Angela, grandchildren Lucy and Max, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from her house on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church Killybegs for 11am funeral mass. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Due to current restrictions house will be private to family only. Funeral mass and the graveyard will be limited to 50 people. Anyone wishing to sympathise with the family can do so via the online book of condolence on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Ann Martin, (née Gallagher) Ardatole ,Barnesmore, Donegal Town.

Deeply regretted by her husband Charlie, daughters Carol, Linda, Terri, and Yvonne, sons Charlie and Paul, sisters Mary, Una and Bernadette, brothers Michael, Patsy, Conal and Danny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and extended family.

May she rest in peace.

Remains reposing at her residence from 8pm this evening.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to St Agatha’s Church, Clar, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Covid-19 and HSE guidelines, the family home and Funeral Mass is private to family, with a maximum of 50 people permitted at the funeral. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member

Anns funeral mass can be viewed live on Mcnmedia.tv/camera/ st-agathas-clar-donegal.

The death has occurred of Gerard McGrath, Carntressey, Pettigo, County Donegal.

Peacefully, at Galway University Hospital. Funeral cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo via Laghey for Requiem Mass at 11.00am Monday. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to current government guidelines for Covid 19.



The death has taken place in The Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Jimmy Gallagher, Garvan Hill, Cloghan. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains will arrive at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, tomorrow, Sunday, for 6pm, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE regulations the Mass and burial is restricted to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www..mcmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

The death has occurred of Kevin McCarron, 382 Ard Baithin, St Johnston. Lovingly missed by his brothers Christy and wife Mary, Colm (Scotland) all his nieces, nephews and his extended family and friends.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 7pm this evening Saturday.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral leaving Ard Baithin, St Johnston on Monday morning June 7, going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Patrick (Patsy) Doherty, Annaslea (The Maraghs), Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Sadie, Nuala, Patricia, Mary, Ursula, Bridgeen and Michael.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, his wider family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place Monday, June 7 at 11am in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Joe Boyle Gerard, 57 Hill House, Loughanure.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget; his daughters Cecilia, Norah-Anne, Geraldine and Bridget; sons Joseph, Patrick, John, Maurice and Gerard; brothers Dan, Denis and Gerard; his sister Norah; grandchildren Stephanie, Chloe, Aria, Darcy, Dillon, Aelish, Nolan, Aaliyah, Stephen, Patrick, Jack, Michael, Hugh-Carter; great-grandchildren and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place Monday, June 7 at 12pm in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.



Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, the wake will be strictly private to family only. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.



Rosary can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook page Saturday and Sunday evening at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Annagry parish webcam.

