Covid-19 Update - Sunday, June 6

313 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed

As of Sunday, June 6, at 3.00pm:

313 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. This number may change due to future data validation.

70 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 27 are in intensive care (ICU)

Latest update on vaccines:

As of Tuesday, May 11, 2021, there have been 1,922,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland: 1,408,105 people have received their first dose and 514,808 people have received their second dose.

