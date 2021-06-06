Dangerous hole appears on Donegal beach

The location of the hole at Sweet Nellie's beach
RNLI Lough Swilly have issued a warning to members of the public who may be visiting a particular beach in Inishowen this Bank Holiday weekend to be aware that a dangerous hole that has appeared there in recent times.
In a post on their Facebook page they say they have been made aware of the dangerous hole on Sweet Nellie's Beach near Greencastle.
"This hole is in the middle of the first beach and cannot be seen when the tide is in. By all accounts this is a new hole and not a lot of people know it exists."
They also thank Danielle McKeeney for bringing it to their attention.
More News
Pauric Daly receives the John G Doherty trophy from Kate Gallagher. Also included are Gerry O'Sullivan and 2020 captain, Ed Margey
Dylan Browne McMonagle and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Giustino run away with the second division of the John Thomas McNamara Handicap at Listowel on Saturday. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.