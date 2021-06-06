Dangerous hole appears on Donegal beach

RNLI Lough Swilly have issued a warning to members of the public who may be visiting a particular beach in Inishowen this Bank Holiday weekend to be aware that a dangerous hole that has appeared there in recent times.

In a post on their Facebook page they say they have been made aware of the dangerous hole on Sweet Nellie's Beach near Greencastle.

"This hole is in the middle of the first beach and cannot be seen when the tide is in. By all accounts this is a new hole and not a lot of people know it exists."

They also thank Danielle McKeeney for bringing it to their attention.