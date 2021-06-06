Dangerous hole appears on Donegal beach

Be on your guard at Sweet Nellie's beach near Greencastle

Dangerous hole appears on Donegal beach

The location of the hole at Sweet Nellie's beach

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

RNLI Lough Swilly have issued a warning to members of the public who may be  visiting a particular beach in Inishowen this Bank Holiday weekend  to be aware that a dangerous hole that has appeared there in recent times.

In a post on their Facebook page they say they have been made aware of the dangerous hole on Sweet Nellie's Beach near Greencastle.

"This hole is in the middle of the first beach and cannot be seen when the tide is in. By all accounts this is a new hole and not a lot of people know it exists."

They also thank Danielle McKeeney for bringing it to their attention.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie