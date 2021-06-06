Breaking: Woman airlifted from Arranmore Island

Locals complain of rowdy behaviour over weekend

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Arranmore islanders are reported to be up in arms this evening following a series of alcohol-fuelled anti-social incidents there.

Over the past day or two hundreds of day trippers have made the crossing to enjoy the Bank Holiday weekend.

However locals have complained that young people with drink have been urinating in their gardens, banging on passing cars, fighting and generally misbehaving.

Gardaí have confirmed that in one incident a female had to be airlifted off the island following a fall.

They also confirmed its members were on the island and were engaging with the public and promoting the public health guidelines.

Local concillor, Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, said he was disgusted by reports he had received from islanders.

"Arranmore has worked very hard to develop the culture, language, music and a beautiful tourist destination and this is not what the majority want to see happening.

"Alcohol seems to be a big factor in this rowdy behaviour. These people would not behave like this in their own towns or villages so why come over here and act like this. To show this kind of disrespect is not acceptable.

He added the people on the island were outraged and disgusted by the actions of a few saying these scenes and disturbances were not what this island was about.

He also expressed concern that with huge numbers on the island Covid and public health issues were being challenged.

"We want tourists in west Donegal but not people who have no respect for the people," he said.

