Busy holiday period for Donegal lifeboat



The Arranmore RNLI lifeboat was called to assist a rib (Rigid Inflatable Boat) on Sunday afternoon, June 6, which got into difficulty on rocks off Kincasslagh.

When the lifeboat arrived on scene, the Bunbeg Coastguard Boat had secured the casualty boat and brought it to safety. The lifeboat then returned to base under the charge of second coxswain, Frankie Bonner.

The previous day, Saturday, June 5 the lifeboat was involved in a medical evacuation from the island. The patient was transferred to a waiting ambulance at Burtonport.

“We are a 24 hour on-call service and prepared at a minute’s notice to answer any call for assistance, our call outs are many and varied, from providing medical assistance in transferring patients from the island to assisting boats and people in trouble within a 50 mile radius of our base in Arranmore,” said Mr Bonner.

Frankie is the son of Francis Bonner who served as coxswain on the lifeboat for many years along with his three sons, Frankie, Seamus and Michael who are part of the voluntary RNLI lifeboat crew.

There is still a strong family tradition of voluntary service on the Arranmore Lifeboat since the first RNLI Lifeboat came to the island in 1883.