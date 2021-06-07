Busy holiday period for Donegal lifeboat

Arranmore RNLI lifeboat responds to two calls in two days

Busy holiday period for Donegal lifeboat

Arranmore RNLI lifeboat was in action over the past two days

Reporter:

Staff Reporter


The Arranmore RNLI lifeboat was called to assist a rib (Rigid Inflatable Boat) on Sunday afternoon, June 6, which got into difficulty on rocks off Kincasslagh.

When the lifeboat arrived on scene, the Bunbeg Coastguard Boat had secured the casualty boat and brought it to safety. The lifeboat then returned to base under the charge of second coxswain, Frankie Bonner.

The previous day, Saturday, June 5 the lifeboat was involved in a medical evacuation from the island. The patient was transferred to a waiting ambulance at Burtonport.

“We are a 24 hour on-call service and prepared at a minute’s notice to answer any call for assistance, our call outs are many and varied, from providing medical assistance in transferring patients from the island to assisting boats and people in trouble within a 50 mile radius of our base in Arranmore,” said Mr Bonner.

Frankie is the son of Francis Bonner who served as coxswain on the lifeboat for many years along with his three sons, Frankie, Seamus and Michael who are part of the voluntary RNLI lifeboat crew.

There is still a strong family tradition of voluntary service on the Arranmore Lifeboat since the first RNLI Lifeboat came to the island in 1883.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie