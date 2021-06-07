A Book of evidence was served on a Ballyshannon man at the last sitting of the local district court.

Brendan Casey (42), with a current address of the Mall, Ballyshannon, is charged with several alleged offences brought under the Trade Marks Act including tracksuits bearing names which included Nike, Adidas, and North Face.

He is also charged with having 61,750 cigarettes and 33.38 kilos of fine cut tobacco for the rolling of cigarettes on which excise duty is payable.

The estimated value of the goods is put at €61,645.45. The alleged offences are said to have occurred at 42, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon.

The case was sent forward for trial by Judge Kevin Kilrane to Donegal Circuit Court on December 7, 2021.