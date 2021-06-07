Several alleged offences brought under the Trade Marks Act

Book of evidence served

Several alleged offences brought under the Trade Marks Act

Ballyshannon court house

Reporter:

Reporter

A Book of evidence was served on a Ballyshannon man at the last sitting of the local district court.

Brendan Casey (42), with a current address of the Mall, Ballyshannon, is charged with several alleged offences brought under the Trade Marks Act including tracksuits bearing names which included Nike, Adidas, and North Face.

He is also charged with having 61,750 cigarettes and 33.38 kilos of fine cut tobacco for the rolling of cigarettes on which excise duty is payable.

The estimated value of the goods is put at €61,645.45. The alleged offences are said to have occurred at 42, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon.

The case was sent forward for trial by Judge Kevin Kilrane to Donegal Circuit Court on December 7, 2021.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie