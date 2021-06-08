Tánaiste pushes for early return to offices ahead of school and college rush

Tánaiste hopes to see phased return in August

Office worker

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is urging a return to the office in August

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

People could be returning to their offices earlier than they thought as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar urges a return to the office in August, a month earlier than currently planned.

Breathtaking stuff in the pool - Donegal freediver sets new records in Egypt

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment wants to see people returning to their desks within weeks, even if remote and blended working are to become a much bigger feature of life after the pandemic, the Irish Independent report.

Mr Varadkar would like to see office workers settled into the new routine before the rush of schools and colleges returns:“At the moment, we are planning a phased return to offices and workplaces from September. Provided the vaccine programme continues to gather pace and the virus remains under control, I believe August makes more sense than September.”

Schools and colleges return in September and public transport may become quite crowded, he said. 

However, Mr Varadkar emphasised he was not seeking a mass return of office environments in a manner that would be very quick. He urged a phased return. 

He said: "I think we are going to move to a model of blended working as the new normal and the Government will be working to facilitate that with our code of practice on the right to disconnect."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie