Bank holiday: Gardaí arrest 11 drivers for driving under the influence of drink or drugs

Donegal gardaí made the arrests on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Drink Driving.

Gardaí in the county are warning drivers not to drink or take drugs

Reporter:

Reporter

Eleven drivers have been arrested in Donegal for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the bank holiday weekend.

Seven drivers were arrested for drink driving and four for drug driving.

The arrests were made on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Gardaí in the county are warning drivers not to drink or take drugs and to ensure there is a designated driver for social events.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie