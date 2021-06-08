Bank holiday: Gardaí arrest 11 drivers for driving under the influence of drink or drugs

Gardaí in the county are warning drivers not to drink or take drugs
Eleven drivers have been arrested in Donegal for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the bank holiday weekend.
Seven drivers were arrested for drink driving and four for drug driving.
The arrests were made on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Gardaí in the county are warning drivers not to drink or take drugs and to ensure there is a designated driver for social events.
More News
Gardaí are appealing to residents in the area who may have seen something suspicious at the time to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.