Lifeguards to be in place on Bundoran and Rossnowlagh beaches from June 1

Beach Lifeguards will be in place earlier than every this year as Donegal beaches look to be more popular than ever before.

At a Virtual Blue Flag and Green Coast Award ceremony on May 25, Donegal County Council (DCC) learned that it had retained its impressive fourteen Blue Flags, the joint highest in the country. An Taisce announced that twelve beaches and 2 marinas in the county received the international awards to recognise their excellent bathing water quality and also DCC efforts to promote sound environmental management of beaches and marinas in the county.

Lifeguards will be in place all summer from June 1 on Bundoran and Rossnowlagh beaches.

Lifeguards will also be in place at weekends in June and for all of July and August on beaches at Murvagh, Fintra, Portnoo/Narin, Carrickfinn, Killahoey, Marblehill, Downings, Portsalon, Rathmullan, Culdaff and Stroove.

Lifeguard are on duty from 12pm to 6:30pm during these days.