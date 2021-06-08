Sport Ireland funding for two Donegal groups

Sport Ireland has announced funding for two Donegal groups.
Ray Community Sports and Physical Activity Hub in Milford, received €43,680 and Donegal Bay Inclusive Sports Hub received €21,955.
The funding was allocated from Dormant Accounts Funding.
Welcoming the announcement, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "This funding for Donegal clubs which are focused on increased inclusive participation in sports and physical activities is much welcomed for Donegal communities.
"I thank my colleagues Ministers Martin and Chambers, Sports Ireland and the clubs for their work in achieving this funding."
More News
BIG TEST: Donegal Ladies will take on Cork in the league semi-final in Galway's Tuam Stadium this Saturday. PICTURE: Sportsfile.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.