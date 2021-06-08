Sport Ireland funding for two Donegal groups

Ray Community Sports and Physical Activity Hub and Donegal Bay Inclusive Sports Hub receive funding

Sport Ireland has announced funding for two Donegal groups.

Ray Community Sports and Physical Activity Hub in Milford, received €43,680 and Donegal Bay Inclusive Sports Hub received €21,955.

The funding was allocated from Dormant Accounts Funding.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "This funding for Donegal clubs which are focused on increased inclusive participation in sports and physical activities is much welcomed for Donegal communities.

"I thank my colleagues Ministers Martin and Chambers, Sports Ireland and the clubs for their work in achieving this funding."

