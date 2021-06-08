Bringing Donegal’s Decade of Centenaries to life

The Culture Division of Donegal County Council has announced that two artists and a historian have been commissioned to deliver a programme of exciting and innovative projects as part of Donegal’s Decade of Centenaries programme 2021.

Dr Ben Rogers will work with the Donegal County Archives as historian in residence. Dr Rogers is currently based in the School of History in University College Dublin.

He will carry out research on two of the County Archives Collections, The Joseph Murray Collection and selected Rural and Urban District Council minute books from 1918 – 1925.

The outcome of the research will be six published essays and a series of online talks.

Ann Quinn has been commissioned to create a series of paintings reflecting on aspects of life in Donegal during the period 1919 to 1923.

In 2020 Ann received an Artist Bursary Award from the Arts Council of Ireland and has previously exhibited in galleries throughout Ireland and at the RHA annual exhibition in 2019.

She works from her own artist’s studio at Ballylennan, St Johnston.

Maggie Hannon will work with the Donegal County Archives Service and the Donegal County Museum as Artist in Residence to create new artistic works in response to their collections of material pertaining to the period 1919-1923.

Maggie is an actor, writer and theatre maker who most recently wrote and performed her one woman show, Sister Black.

The show was based on the life of celebrated Ramelton World War I frontline health worker, Nurse Catherine Black, OBE, whose extraordinary life took her from the battlefields of France to the court of King George V of England.

These projects are supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media under the Community Strand of the 2021 Decade of Centenaries programme as part of the Decade of Centenaries Initiative 2012-2023.

For information contact Donegal County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny, by phone on (074) 9124613 or e-mail: museum@donegalcoco.ie