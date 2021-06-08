Traffic congestion at Portnoo pier is an issue says councillor

Viability of cranes at both Portnoo and Rosbeg being explored

Councillor says something needs to be done in relation to traffic congestion at Portnoo pier

Rosbeg and Portnoo are popular piers

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

Councillor Anthony Molloy has asked that something is done to help ease traffic congestion on the way down to Portnoo pier.
The councillor said he was there on Sunday and that he experienced ‘a bottle neck of traffic’ such was the volume of cars making their way to the picturesque pier.

The road to the pier can be accessed by two different directions but is small and narrow.
Cllr Anthony Molloy said that the road was congested for half an hour on Sunday last.
The councillor was speaking during an online meeting of Glenties Municipal District meeting on Tuesday.

Those at the meeting heard that money had been proposed for a crane to be built on Portnoo pier. However, Cllr Molloy said that the crane may be better placed at Rosbeg pier where it would be needed more.
He said that Portnoo was mostly used as a leisure area. His proposal was supported by Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig.
Council officials said that they would investigate a crane being placed at both Portnoo and Rosbeg to establish viability.

