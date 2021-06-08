The very best of luck to students begining their Leaving Certificate exams tomorrow, Wednesday

Best of luck to the Leaving Cert class of 2021
Students across the county and country will begin a Leaving Certificate examination unlike any other tomorrow, Wednesday.
It is only those who have opted to sit the exams who will sit them tomorrow but those same students will also have access to calculated grades based on estimated marks supplied by their teachers.
This is a unique dual approach taken by the Department of Education.
It begins tomorrow with English Paper 1 and papers have been modified, in recognition of the disruption students have suffered this year and last.
The number of students sitting the exam has yet to be ascertained.
The Department of Education confirmed last week that results will be issued to students on Friday, September 3, later than other years.
