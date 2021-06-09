Inish Times for all the penninsula's news and sport

This week's Inish Times now available in shops and online

Inish Times, June 9, 2021

Inish Times for all the penninsula's news and sport

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Lá Fhéile Cholmcille sona daoibh.

This week's Inish Times is now available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie.

Read all of the peninsula's stories that matter.

Live enforcement case open into Cassidy Bros.

Minister supportive of Amyloidosis drug.

Mica "dominates your life" - Paul Finucane

Burt author creating ripples with book on Foyle catchment

Father and daughter take on epic challenge

Golfer Kevin's glee at bagging odds-defying albatross

Huge test for Donegal Ladies this weekend, and much, much more.

Keep in touch Inishowen.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie