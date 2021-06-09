

The following deaths have taken place:

Margo (Margretta) McGrath, Belleek

Peter Francis Kenny, Ballyshannon

Joe O'Rourke, Wexford, Donegal, Dublin

John Patton, Rathmullan

William Brogan, Carrigans

Nora Neil, Annagry

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

Sister Regina (Sarah) Lafferty, Bellmount, New Jersey and Carrowmena

Thomas Gallagher, Manorcunningham

Ronald (Ron) Sennett, Knather Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margo (Margretta) McGrath, (nee O’Shea), Commons, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. 8th June 2021.

Peacefully surrounded by her heartbroken family. Much loved wife of the late Michael; Devoted Mother of John (Bronagh), Marion, Eileen (Miles), James (Sheila), Clare, Martin (Kate), Conor (Bronwen), Michelle (Lee), Kevin (Jessica). Adored Grandmother to Aoife & Erin, Aaron & Ryan, Jude & Lennon, Katie & Emma, Setanta & Saoirse, Sadhbh, Ethan & Evie Rose. Brothers, Sisters, Brothers in Law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Private family reposing at her home; Margo’s cortege will leave her home at 11.30am Thursday 10th to St Patrick’s Church, Belleek, for 12noon requiem Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping everyone safe, the funeral and burial is private to family and close relatives only.

Mass will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/xIiuWgkEXUc

Family flowers only, donations to Marie Curie Nurses and Pallative Care Nurses, C/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek

Peter Francis Kenny, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Peter Francis Kenny, Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon. Formerly of AIB. Predeceased by his beloved wife Geraldine, survived by his children, Brian (Carrick on Shannon), Mary (Clane), Martin (Bermuda), Kay (Rossnowlagh), Bill (Edmonton), Deene (Ballymacaward), Peter (Edinburgh), Philip (Boston), Brendan (London) and Desmond (Dublin), their spouses, and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday, June 11 from 4pm to 8pm for family, relatives, neighbours and close friends. Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Removal from the funeral home on Saturday at 10.20am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Peter's Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. House strictly private please.

Joe O'Rourke, Wexford, Donegal, Dublin

The death has occurred of Joe O'Rourke, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Donegal and Tallaght, Dublin.

Formerly of Cathal Brugha Barracks, Clancy Barracks and Air Corps, Baldonnell. Late of Donegal and Tallaght. Sadly missed by his military colleagues and friends. A private funeral will be held on Thursday, June 8.

John Patton, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of John Patton, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan

Dearly-loved husband of Sheila and loving father of Shane, Roisin, Eilis, Dara and Odhran. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife , sons, daughters ,brothers, sons-in-law, relatives and many many friends. Reposing at his home from 8pm, Tuesday, June 8.

Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Joseph's Church, Rathmullan on Thursday followed by interment in the adjacent cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

In accordance with HSED and government guidelines, funeral and burial are private to a maximum of 50 people permitted.

William Brogan, Carrigans



The death has occurred at his home of William Brogan, Lusticle Upper and formerly The Cross, Carrigans. Predeceased by his baby daughter Mary Sarah, parents William and Sadie and sister Marion Carlin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Almarie, daughter Angela and son Andrew, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Private removal on Tuesday, June 8 from Letterkenny to his family home at Lusticle Upper, travelling via The Long Lane, Newtowncunningham at approximately 6.45pm. Removal from there on Friday, June 11 at 10.15am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on Craigs Media Facebook page www.fb.me/rvh.northwest.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or by using the donation section below. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.

Nora Neil, Annagry



The death has occurred of Nora Neil, Hollick, Meenderrynasloe, Annagry.

Her remains are leaving McGlynn's funeral home on Tuesday, June 8 at 11am to repose at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 9 in Star of the Sea church Annagry at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government Guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred in Spain of Michael McNelis, formerly of Ballard, Glencolmcille, Co Donegal.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Sister Regina (Sarah) Lafferty, Bellmount, New Jersey and Carrowmena



The death has occurred of Sister Regina (Sarah) Lafferty, Bellmount, New Jersey.

Formerly of Carrabeg, Carrowmena.

Funeral Mass will take place in America on Wednesday, June 9 at 3pm Irish time. No live streaming available.

Thomas Gallagher, Manorcunningham



The death has occurred of Thomas Tommy Gallagher, 13 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham.

Tommy will be lovingly missed by his wife Caroline, sons and daughter John Terence, James, Jason, Tammy and Jeff, his brothers and sisters Nora, Martin, Bernie, Marie, Joan, Pauline, David, Geraldine, Dolores, Neil, Ollie, Jimmy, Tony and Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Tommy was predeceased by his father John and mother Mary.

Removal from Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe, Tuesday, June 8 at 5.30pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 11am going St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston, for 12noon Requiem Mass, via Wonder Years, Main St, Newtowncunningham, Long lane, Church Town, Cross Carrigans.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only, please Donations in lieu, if desired, to Pieta House c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Ronald (Ron) Sennett, Knather Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Ronald (Ron) Sennett Late of the Knather Road, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Reposing at Gilmartin’s Funeral Home, Kinlough, on Wednesday, June 9 from 9am with removal at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for funeral service at 11am. The funeral cortège will travel passed his late residence on Knather Road, before proceeding for a service of interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. The Funeral Service can be viewed live on Wednesday at churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

