Education Minister sends best wishes to Donegal Leaving Certificate class of 2021

Students will commence their leaving cert today but will not as close as in this photo

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal leaving cert students have been sent best wishes by the Minister for Education Norma Foley who are sitting the 2021 Leaving Certificate Examinations beginning today Wednesday 9 June.

Minister Foley said: “I would like to wish all students starting their Leaving Certificate examinations today the very best of luck. These exams are the culmination of many days and nights of hard work and I want to thank you for all your determination and efforts throughout a challenging period for all students.

“This is a unique year with students having the option of sitting the examinations and also receiving Accredited Grades. It is heartening to see so many students taking the exams this year while also having the second option of the State Examinations Commission Accredited Grades.

“I would also like to take this opportunity remind students of the public heath guidelines that should be followed throughout the next number of weeks during the examination period. You should limit your contacts and continue to follow the public health advice right up until 29 June. This is incredibly important to ensure all students have a fair opportunity to sit their exams.”

