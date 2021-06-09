Donegal Pandemic Unemployment payment recipients dips under 10,000 mark

The number of people throughout the country in receipt of the PUP is now at its lowest since December 2020.

And here in Donegal over the past week, the number of people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payments has been reduced from 10,796 to 9,954 - a weekly reduction of 842.

This is one of the highest weekly reductions in the county, since 2020. The trend is expected to continue next week, as hundreds of other Donegal recipients, who recommenced work this week, will be taken off the payment register.

Donegal people who have closed their PUP on Monday June 7, as they have returned to work will receive their final PUP payment on Tuesday June 15.

This week, the Department of Social Protection said they had issued weekly payments valued at over €84 million to 285,265 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

This represents a decrease of 24,250 people compared to last week.

The figures published today are in addition to the 171,699 people who were on the Live Register at the end of May.

All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments issued were paid in recipients’ bank accounts or at their Post Office on yesterday, Tuesday, June 8.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people who are receiving PUP this week at 97,189. It is followed by Cork (27,108) and Galway (15,684).

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (84,787), followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (41,695) and Administrative and Support Service Activities (27,245).

The sector which has seen the largest decrease in the number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities with 5,339 fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week. This is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade with 4,739 fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week.

The payment week for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment runs from Friday to Thursday and payments are paid on the following Tuesday.