Investigation underway after collision with stationary garda vehicle

Collision with stationary garda patrol car
Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving a car and a stationary garda patrol vehicle that occurred at approximately 5am on Saturday, June 5 in Gortahork.
No injuries were reported. The driver of the car, a male juvenile, was arrested for road traffic offences.
He has since been released pending further investigations.
