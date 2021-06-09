Investigation underway after collision with stationary garda vehicle

Incident occurred at 5am on Saturday morning

Collision with stationary garda patrol car

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving a car and a stationary garda patrol vehicle that occurred at approximately 5am on Saturday, June 5 in Gortahork.

No injuries were reported. The driver of the car, a male juvenile, was arrested for road traffic offences.

He has since been released pending further investigations.

