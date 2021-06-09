'European feel' as Donegal 'warmly' welcomes outdoor dining and reopenings

The opening of outdoor services at many of Donegal’s pubs, restaurants and cafes on Bank holiday Monday, combined with the reopening of cinemas, swimming pools, gyms and amusement parks all heralded the icing on the cake for a splendid few days throughout the county, as talk of Covid took a back seat for a change.

The county’s biggest resort was said to have been extremely busy.

“Bundoran experienced another great weekend with people flocking to the town from all corners of the island. The great weather was a massive help as many businesses reopened and outdoor dining began on Monday.

“The positive vibes in the air from visitors and businesses really added to the holiday atmosphere around the town and there was a real European feel as people embraced the outdoor dining facilities made available by the various food trade.

“Monday also saw the welcome reopening of the cinema and Bundoran Adventure Park adding more things back to the list of activities and attractions that people can do when they visit this summer.”

Rossnowlagh surf school reported on their facebook page of their joy, as did a number of other businesses:

“Summer has kicked off to an epic start on the beach in Rossnowlagh.”

Manager of the Eclipse Cinema in Bundoran, Patrick Nugent noticed a great enthusiastic response to those coming to the cinema since Monday.

He said: “It's wonderful to see and we are delighted to be open again.

Ballyshannon was celebrating the return of the film club at the Abbey Arts Centre, while the new Creevy Community Group were “blessed” with a huge response to their Creevy Pier bake sale

“It was lovely to see everyone and to see the community spirit alive and not just from Creevy but our visitors from far and wide,” they said.

Ballyshannon Leisure Centre highlighted a little gem: “This beautiful young girl has been waiting patiently to have her first experience in the swimming pool. She has been practicing in the sitting room and she is already jumping in.”

Donegal Town was abuzz with activity including the opening of the new Central Hotel Alfresco, overlooking Donegal Bay.

Sliabh Liag

Meanwhile Paddy Byrne and the Sliabh Liag boat trips were delighted to be back on the water after he was kept busy last week with an engine issue that resolved itself in time for the weekend.

Dozens of Donegal publicans and restaurateurs also took to their social media sites, highlighting the new seating arrangements that are in place to ensure that business can be conducted for the benefit of customers, while still adhering to safety and other Covid-19 regulations which remain in force.

John Joe’s Pub in Kilcar was feeling thankful in Kilcar: “Thank you all very much for a great first day back, safe to say that JJ’s garden is a great asset to have for the future.”

Indeed despite the large new outdoor area they had to apologise to some who had to be turned away.

But they added :

“There will be many more days to enjoy.”

And so say the rest of the county as well . . . .