Funding available for angling projects and events in Donegal

Inland Fisheries Ireland is launching its Sponsorship Programme for 2021 this week and is open for applications at 9am this Friday, June 11 from suitable angling events and initiatives in Donegal and nationwide.

The programme, which is one of the main funding mechanisms of Inland Fisheries Ireland, awarded funding to 87 angling events and initiatives across the country during 2019, resulting in an investment of €30,000 to support novice anglers and angling tourism in Ireland.

In Donegal, two initiatives were awarded funding as part of the scheme in 2019.

They included: Youth Initiative Day - Ulster in Killybegs organised by the Irish Federation of Sea Angling and the All Army Sea Angling Competition in Rathmullan and organised by Defence Forces Sea Angling Club.

Due to public health guidelines around the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sponsorship Programme didn’t go ahead in 2020 but in 2019, it supported 45 angling competitions to showcase Ireland’s angling resource and contribution to local economies.

Over 800 anglers travelled from outside Ireland to participate in these competitions. A total of 37 Coaching and Juvenile events, aimed at novice and young anglers with a view to increasing participation in the sport, along with five public awareness events and angling-related initiatives were supported in 2019.

In total, over 600 juvenile and novice anglers participated in these initiatives.

Eligible events and categories in the 2021 Inland Fisheries Ireland Sponsorship Programme are as follows:

- Large international competitions held in Ireland which showcase Ireland’s angling resources and contribution to local economies, supporting jobs and businesses (maximum sponsorship available is €3,000 per event).

- Novice angler events and training courses which increase participation in angling including funding of transport hire for participants to facilitate attendance at novice angler events. Minimum of 20 novice angler participants required (maximum sponsorship available is €500 per event or course).

- Information dissemination or initiatives to promote fisheries awareness, conservation and protection of the inland fisheries and sea angling resource; promotion of angling as a key Irish tourism activity e.g. Production of high quality angling promotional videos, seminars, coaching, training or workshops (maximum sponsorship available is €1,000 per event).

- Juvenile and minority angling teams representing Ireland at international events both home and abroad (maximum sponsorship available is €500 per team).

Applications for funding from the Sponsorship Programme are now invited from angling clubs, associations or any local group organising an angling initiative.

The programme will remain open for funding applications until June 25 with applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance available throughout the year.

To find out more and to apply, visit https://ifi.smartsimple.ie/s_Login.jsp.

Applicants will have to register to apply or if they are already registered, just log in and fill in the application form.

Awards will be subject to budget availability and adherence to the programme requirements.