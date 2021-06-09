Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, June 9

The following deaths have taken place:

Alan Duncan, Mountcharles

Bridie Forker, Annagry

Danny O'Donnell, Donegal Town

Margo (Margretta) McGrath, Belleek

Peter Francis Kenny, Ballyshannon

Joe O'Rourke, Wexford, Donegal, Dublin

John Patton, Rathmullan

William Brogan, Carrigans

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

Thomas Gallagher, Manorcunningham

Alan Duncan, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Alan Duncan, Dromore, Mountcharles.

Suddenly at his residence. Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today at 4 pm, going to his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday June 11 going to the Church of Ireland, Mountcharles, for 2 pm funeral service, with burial afterward in St John’s Churchyard, Inver.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only, please. Anyone wishing to give their condolences can do so on the Gallagher Funeral Directors & Funeral home Facebook page.

Bridie Forker, Annagry

The death has taken place of Bridie Forker, Annagry, in Dungloe District Hospital.

Removal from McGlynn’s Funeral Home this morning, Wednesday June 9th at 11am going to her late residence.

Funeral Mass tomorrow morning, Thursday June 10 in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dungloe Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors.

Danny O'Donnell, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Danny O’Donnell, The Mullins, Donegal Town and formerly of Tullyvinny, Raphoe at Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home, Laghey.

Predeceased by his loving wife Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, Barry and Danny; his daughter, Kathleen (McHugh), brothers, Sean and Al, sisters Noel Harris and Marie Hughes, son in-law Brendan McHugh, daughters-in-law Ann Marie and Jacinta, grandchildren, Patrick, Delia, Neil and Ryan, great grandchild Dani, and extended O’Donnell and Kelly families.

Remains will be reposing privately to family and friends, at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, today from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal from there on Thursday morning June 10 going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard, for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey.

Anyone wishing to give their condolences can do so on the Gallagher Funeral Directors & Funeral home Facebook page.

Due to government and HSE guidelines the funeral is private to family, with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Margo (Margretta) McGrath, Belleek

The death has occurred of Margo (Margretta) McGrath, (nee O’Shea), Commons, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. June 8, 2021.

Peacefully surrounded by her heartbroken family. Much loved wife of the late Michael; Devoted Mother of John (Bronagh), Marion, Eileen (Miles), James (Sheila), Clare, Martin (Kate), Conor (Bronwen), Michelle (Lee), Kevin (Jessica). Adored Grandmother to Aoife & Erin, Aaron & Ryan, Jude & Lennon, Katie & Emma, Setanta & Saoirse, Sadhbh, Ethan & Evie Rose. Brothers, Sisters, Brothers in Law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Private family reposing at her home; Margo’s cortege will leave her home at 11.30am Thursday June 10 to St Patrick’s Church, Belleek, for 12noon requiem Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping everyone safe, the funeral and burial is private to family and close relatives only.

Mass will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/xIiuWgkEXUc

Family flowers only, donations to Marie Curie Nurses and Palliative Care Nurses, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek

Peter Francis Kenny, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Peter Francis Kenny, Abbey Lane, Ballyshannon. Formerly of AIB. Predeceased by his beloved wife Geraldine, survived by his children, Brian (Carrick on Shannon), Mary (Clane), Martin (Bermuda), Kay (Rossnowlagh), Bill (Edmonton), Deene (Ballymacaward), Peter (Edinburgh), Philip (Boston), Brendan (London) and Desmond (Dublin), their spouses, and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Friday, June 11 from 4pm to 8pm for family, relatives, neighbours and close friends. Please adhere to the current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Removal from the funeral home on Saturday at 10.20am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Peter's Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. House strictly private please.

Joe O'Rourke, Wexford, Donegal, Dublin

The death has occurred of Joe O'Rourke, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Donegal and Tallaght, Dublin.

Formerly of Cathal Brugha Barracks, Clancy Barracks and Air Corps, Baldonnell.

Late of Donegal and Tallaght. Sadly missed by his military colleagues and friends.

A private funeral will be held on Thursday, June 8.

John Patton, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of John Patton, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan

Dearly-loved husband of Sheila and loving father of Shane, Roisin, Eilis, Dara and Odhran. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife , sons, daughters, brothers, sons-in-law, relatives and many many friends. Reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Joseph's Church, Rathmullan on Thursday June 10 followed by interment in the adjacent cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

In accordance with HSED and government guidelines, funeral and burial are private to a maximum of 50 people permitted.

William Brogan, Carrigans



The death has occurred at his home of William Brogan, Lusticle Upper and formerly The Cross, Carrigans.

Predeceased by his baby daughter Mary Sarah, parents William and Sadie and sister Marion Carlin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Almarie, daughter Angela and son Andrew, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Private removal on Tuesday, June 8 from Letterkenny to his family home at Lusticle Upper, travelling via The Long Lane, Newtowncunningham at approximately 6.45pm. Removal from there on Friday, June 11 at 10.15am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on Craigs Media Facebook page www.fb.me/rvh.northwest.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or by using the donation section below. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only please.

Michael McNelis, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has occurred in Spain of Michael McNelis, formerly of Ballard, Glencolmcille, Co Donegal.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Thomas Gallagher, Manorcunningham



The death has occurred of Thomas Tommy Gallagher, 13 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham.

Tommy will be lovingly missed by his wife Caroline, sons and daughter John Terence, James, Jason, Tammy and Jeff, his brothers and sisters Nora, Martin, Bernie, Marie, Joan, Pauline, David, Geraldine, Dolores, Neil, Ollie, Jimmy, Tony and Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Tommy was predeceased by his father John and mother Mary.

Removal from Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe, has taken place to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday June 10 at 11am going St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston, for 12noon Requiem Mass, via Wonder Years, Main St, Newtowncunningham, Long lane, Church Town, Cross Carrigans.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only, please Donations in lieu, if desired, to Pieta House c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie