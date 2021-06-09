Moville Community College will move to tender process

It has been confirmed Moville Community College in Inishowen will move to tender process.

The announcement the Department of Education and Donegal ETB had reviewed the Stage 2b Report and approved it today, was confirmed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The Moville Community College project will now move to tender for contract stage.

Minister McConalogue said: "This is great news for Moville Community College, for the staff, parents and students and for all the Moville community and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the community."

"I thank my Cabinet colleague Minister Norma Foley for considering this project and the staff, parents and students of the College for all their work. I look forward to the school progressing to the tender process in the quickest time-frame possible."