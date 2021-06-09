An Táinaiste Leo Varadkar has been accused of being "out of touch with the reality for mica-affected homeowners in Donegal.

Speaking to Donegal Live this evening, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Albert Doherty expressed disappointment at the Táinaiste's post-Cabinet comments.

Cllr Doherty said: "I am extremely disappointed at the comments from Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, after today’s cabinet meeting which discussed the Mica crisis in Donegal. The Tánaiste questioned whether the State should have to cover the cost of the rebuild of Mica affected houses.

“The Tánaiste’s comments demonstrate that he is completely out of touch with the reality of life for those living in Mica affected houses. These families, our friends, our relations and our neighbours, are seeing their homes literally crumble around them. The Tánaiste should come to Donegal and see for himself the damage caused by Mica.

“They are in this situation through no fault of their own. These families have been failed by regulations, failed by the system and failed by Government and that needs to stop. I and others have repeatedly outlined to the Minister for Housing that the 90% redress scheme now in place is simply not fit for purpose and places far too heavy a burden on families already suffering financial stress.”

“It’s high time the Government got the message that nothing less than 100% redress is what is needed to tackle the Mica crisis in Donegal," concluded Cllr Doherty.