Proud day for east Donegal national school

It was a proud moment for Castletown National School, St Johnston, when they raised their first flag Amber Flag yesterday, Wednesday, June 9.

The Amber Flag coordinator in the three-teacher school, Mrs Claire McFarland, received an e-mail from Pieta House in May to inform her that the application was successful and they had been awarded their first Amber Flag.

The school community, in particular the Amber Flag Committee, were delighted to receive the wonderful news that the application was successful.

Celebrations were restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it didn’t dampen their spirits in raising their first Amber Flag!

The Amber Flag Committee gave a speech, the whole school got active by having a dance party and the Amber Flag was raised.

The middle room had won a Facebook competition for popcorn trays from Eclispe Cinema, Lifford, therefore, Castletown NS. decided to treat the whole school to popcorn from Eclispe and a movie day. The perfect way to celebrate 'Well-Being Wednesday'.

The Pieta Amber Flag is a well-being initiative designed to help schools promote positive mental health. The school held a virtual Well-Being Week in February. They have been learning about ‘Five Ways to Well-Being’ this year: Connect, Take Notice, Get Active, Keep Learning and Give.