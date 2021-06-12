Fionnuala urges us to let that little voice in our head only say kind things

Hello Donegal and beyond,

What an amazing weekend we just had. I was in Mullaghmore on Sunday morning for a swim. It was beautiful, fresh to start but we stayed in for at least a half hour. It was so good to see camper vans, tents people outside enjoying the good weather.

Lifeguards

Bundoran was packed, we went through town on the bicycles and it was like an obstacle course. We were checking out the new coffee shacks around town. The beach was busy, and the waves were strong, we had no lifeguards because they don't start until the first of June which was the Tuesday after the Bank Holiday. Strange don't you think.

I have another busy week at work, no appointments left until next week and big news, I got the outside of the Salon finished. I think it looks amazing and my hanging baskets are up. Thank you husband, they weigh about twenty kilos.

Eyes

The girls eyes look a bit cross on the outside but completely different on the inside. I might have to do something about that. Let's wait and see. Watch this space as they say.

Enjoy your week and let that little voice in your head only say kind things. For any hair advice please call 0863260404 or email foumcgov@yahoo.com