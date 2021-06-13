Fionnuala urges us to make the changes that make us happy

Hi Donegal and beyond.

I have to say that this week, I am delighted to be getting into the swing of things at the salon.

It has been a busy few weeks preparing for the opening.

Positives

One of the positives that can be gleaned by many businesses from the pandemic is that it gave business owners the opportunity to get their premises back into shape.

We spent plenty of time cleaning and preparing the inside of Arroo before giving the outside a much-needed make over. As you can see, the premises is looking clean and modern and I love the colours that we used.

Lifts your heart

It really lifts your heart walking into work in the morning. I am sure that there are plenty of other people like me who took the opportunity to give their business a good going over.

A lot can be said for being happy where you work and small things can really make all the difference depending on what you are into.

Make the change

I know some people love having plants on their desks at work, other people have pictures of family, other people like to have clear workspaces, but whatever you want to do - don't be afraid to do it.

We have all had a tough time of it. Some of us really did embrace the lockdown. I started to cook, plant herbs, clean the house out and so forth. However, other people didn’t enjoy the time as much. So, regardless of which camp you were in - you ought to be kind on yourself and treat yourself.

There are so many different ways that you can treat yourself and bring a smile to your face - it could be getting your lawn done, getting a new hair cut - having the courage to apply for a new job.

But go on - it's a new begining for us all - make the change.