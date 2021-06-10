Cyber attack still impacting on community health services in Donegal

The cyber attack on the HSE IT system last month is still causing disruption to community health services in the north-west.

The HSE said most community health services such as disability, mental health, primary care and older people’s services are operating as normal. Patients are advised to go to any appointments at health centres, mental health clinics and disability services unless they are listed as cancelled. Patients will be contacted if there is any change.

Audiology services are now operating normally and ophthalmic appointments in Sligo and Donegal are proceeding as normal.

Community x-ray services in Donegal are operational but however, there is a backlog to clear.

Letterkenny sexual health clinic is running as normal and review appointments at Sligo sexual health clinic are continuing as normal, however, there are delays in the ability to provide appointments for new clients.

Donegal psychology online group sessions remain cancelled until further notice.

The HSE said the Covid-19 vaccination programme is progressing well and is reminding people to attend for their vaccination appointments.Covid-19 testing at St Conal's Healthcare Campus Letterkenny is open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm.

The online registration system continues at St Conal’s COVID-19 Testing centre. Those living in the vicinity of Letterkenny are able to log on to the online system and book their COVID-19 test up to 24 hours in advance. Work is currently underway to extend this online booking facility to other COVID-19 test centres around the country.

The Cleary Centre in Donegal Town is open for testing Monday to Friday 09.30 am to 5pm and is closed Saturday and Sunday.